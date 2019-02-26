The City of Winnipeg wants money upfront to ensure developers comply with site plans.

A new report is recommending developers leave a deposit prior to construction to ensure amenities like parking, cladding and landscaping match what's in the approved permit application.

The plan would also tie staged permits to certain building features.

"Non-compliance with approved building and development plans has become a growing concern amongst citizens, members of Council, the Winnipeg Public Service, architects and landscape architects," says the report

It says there are a number of reasons as to why site plans aren't followed including intentional misrepresentation by developers.

The report also says trying to have the changes made once the project is complete is challenging.