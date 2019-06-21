

City council voted to ask the province to release the findings of its 2016 Cosmetic Pesticide Ban Review.

Transcona city councillor Shawn Nason tabled the motion in May, saying municipalities have waited long enough to see the report, which would give them some direction on where the province is heading with the ban.

He says the challenges of weed management are significant and extremely visible.

At that time, the province responded by saying the regulation is under review to determine if amendments are necessary.