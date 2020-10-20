WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on Winnipeg Transit.

In a release on Monday afternoon, the city said on Oct. 12 and 13 a person rode route 17 between 8:14 a.m. and 8:33, getting on at Northbound McGregor Street at Enniskillen Avenue and leaving at Westbound Jefferson Avenue at Cannes Crescent.

Another potential exposure occurred on Oct. 12, when a passenger got on route 17 between 3:20 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. They got on the bus at Northbound Mandalay Drive and Jefferson Avenue, and left at Southbound McGregor Street and Enniskillen Avenue.

The city said any operators identified to have been driving the affected buses will be notified.

The city reminds Winnipeggers that masks are required on buses and Transit Plus vehicles.