Winnipeg’s annual city-wide spring cleanup is set to begin on Sunday.

Over the next five to six weeks, crews will be sweeping the entire street network, backlanes included. Initially, the cleanup will focus on downtown, major routes, bridges and overpasses.

The $6 million cleanup will cover sidewalks, active transportation pathways, boulevards and medians on main routes, bus routes and collector streets.

Litter and debris in parks will also be cleaned up.

The cleanup of boulevards in residential areas will be limited to locations with an excessive accumulation of sand.

“Our crews will be busy cleaning up sand and debris from more than 7,000 kilometres of streets, 1,600 kilometres of walkways and over 50 bridges and medians,” said Cheryl Anderson, the city’s acting manager of streets maintenance.

“Be on the lookout for no parking signs and street cleaning equipment in your neighbourhood and remember to stay back and stay safe.”

The cleanup will utilize 300 pieces of equipment and around 500 staff, including both city and contract workers.