WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg says they can provide assistance to people who need to sandbag to protect their home from flooding.

Jay Shaw, assistant manager of emergency operations, made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“We recognize that the homeowners may be experiencing difficulties in finding volunteers to help build these dikes,” he said. “In these instances, the city may provide assistance.”

Shaw says the exceptions would be needed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the city identified 41 properties which would need to build dikes to protect their homes.

Sandbagging a home remains the responsibility of the homeowner.

This is a developing story. More to come.