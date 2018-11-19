A Winnipeg non-profit that helps women and children in abusive situations won't be getting a refund on its expansion fees.

Oyate Tipi paid $18,000 in zoning and other City of Winnipeg administrative fees for its 2,600-square-foot project.

The organization was seeking a break on the costs and had the backing of the local city community committee.

But the request has been turned down by the city's property committee, in a 2-2 vote.

A majority vote is required for matters to pass successfully.

Oyate Tipi provides furniture and other household items, as well as a service to combat bed bugs for homeless people and women and children coming out of abusive situations.