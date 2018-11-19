Featured
City won’t refund non-profit’s expansion fees
Oyate Tipi provides furniture and other household items, as well as a service to combat bed bugs for homeless people and women and children coming out of abusive situations. (File image)
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 2:21PM CST
A Winnipeg non-profit that helps women and children in abusive situations won't be getting a refund on its expansion fees.
Oyate Tipi paid $18,000 in zoning and other City of Winnipeg administrative fees for its 2,600-square-foot project.
The organization was seeking a break on the costs and had the backing of the local city community committee.
But the request has been turned down by the city's property committee, in a 2-2 vote.
A majority vote is required for matters to pass successfully.
