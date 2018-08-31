

CTV Winnipeg





Civil election campaigns are set to get more visible.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 1, campaign signs for the races for mayor, council and school trustees can be placed on public property, in accordance with rules set out by city bylaws.

The city said all signs on public property must display the name and phone number for the person responsible for placing the sign or ordering its placement, and the date it was put up. If not, it could be removed or destroyed.

The signs must be removed a week after the election, Oct. 31, 2018.

More information is available on the city’s website.