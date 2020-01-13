WINNIPEG -- The claims process is now open for those who experienced harm while attending federal Indian day schools and federal day schools.

The Federal Court approved the settlement for survivors of the institutions in August. In order to be eligible for compensation, a person must have experienced harm, including physical or sexual abuse, while attending one of schools, which were managed and controlled by Canada. A full list of the federal Indian day schools can be found online.

According to a news release, the settlement will give eligible individuals between $10,000 and $200,000, as well as support for families and communities through a $200 million legacy fund.

Anyone who would like to submit a claim can begin the process online or by calling 1-888-221-2898. The deadline to submit a claim is in 2.5 years, on July 13, 20221.

Survivors are encouraged to review the claim form to prepare their submission.

A completed claim form can be submitted to the administrator by:

Mail to PO Box 1775, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5C 0A2;

Fax to 416-366-1102; or

Email to indiandayschools@deloitte.ca

There are also some supports available to help claimants during the process. Class members can call 1-888-221-2898 for legal support, and they can reach out to Hope for Wellness Hotline for mental health counselling or crisis support at 1-855-242-3310 or online.

- With files from The Canadian Press.