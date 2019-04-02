

CTV Winnipeg





Claire’s is recalling some cosmetic products in Canada over possible asbestos contamination.

Health Canada issued the recall Tuesday over three cosmetics products the FDA warned consumers in the United States about in early March.

The recall notice said testing indicated the possible presence of asbestos fibres in one lot of each product, and as of March 26, no incidents in Canada had been reported to the company.

The affected products include:

-Claire’s Eyeshadows with UPC number 888711847165, SKU number 84716 and lot number 08/17;

-Claire’s Compact Powder with UPC 888711839153, SKU 83915 and lot 07/15;

-Claire’s Contour Palette with UPC 888711401947, SKU 40194 and lot 04/17.

Around 4,880 of the affected product were sold in Canada between October 2016 and March 2019.

Customers are asked to stop using the cosmetics and bring them back for a full refund, or contact Claire’s online (LINK) or by phone at 1-800-252-4737.