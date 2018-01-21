Human kindness was in action in Winnipeg Sunday as Olympian and humanitarian Clara Hughes took a tour with Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin (OPK).

OPK as it’s known, is an organization supporting Indigenous youth. It gathers on Sundays to help people in need.

"Makes me feel loved. Like I have family,” said Steven Michael Gagnon who joined the group when he was 16 and is now 23. “I grew up without a family. Being with OPK is like a family."

Each gathering starts with a ceremony before members head out into the community. OPK then delivers furniture and food donations, and cooks for the hungry in the North End, before handing out meals to some of the city’s most vulnerable.

This Sunday, they cooked for food the five year anniversary celebration of ‘Got Bannock’, an initiative started by Althea that hands out fresh food to the homeless. As part of their program, OPK also joins Mama Bear Clan patrols in North Point Douglas.

Clara Hughes is the Bell Let's Talk founding spokesperson. She said when she’s witnessing the generosity she sees young peoples’ potential unfolding.

"When you're dealing with different situations in life, sometimes you can become very isolated and opportunities are not there, and these are opportunities that give them real life experiences, that let them shine, and their leadership come out," said Hughes.

"She can work with us any time. Her spirit is beautiful,” said Mitch Bourbonniere who works with OPK.

“She connected with the people and she's so kind and loving and she really supports us."