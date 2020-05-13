WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced on Wednesday that residents can resume taking Class 1 road tests, as well as knowledge tests, beginning on May 18.

Testing for Class 1 licences (semi-trailer trucks) will begin at Winnipeg’s Gateway Service Centre, with other locations reopening in the future.

MPI also said it will be calling anyone who had previously booked knowledge or Class 1 tests to reschedule. Customers will be contacted in order of the original test dates. No new testing appointments will be available until all cancelled ones are rescheduled.

Satvir Jatana, vice president of employee and community engagement for MPI, said safety and protection is paramount.

“The Corporation has made several adjustments to the road test process to ensure the safety of both employees and customers,” Jatana said, noting this is MPI’s first step in resuming all other road tests and services.

Before doing a Class 1 road test, drivers must wear their own mask (non-medical allowed), answer questions to make sure they haven’t been exposed to COVID-19, and sanitize all of their vehicles touchpoints.

Those who are completing the knowledge test should bring their own pen, and sanitize their hands upon entering the test location and again before they have their vision tested. MPI also encourages them to wear masks (non-medical and cloth allowed).

Jatana said if people can’t comply with these requirements, then the test will be cancelled and rebooked.

“At any time during the pre-test or road test, if the customer shows symptoms of a respiratory illness and/or COVID-19 (coughing, etc.), the test may be cancelled immediately and rebooked for a later time.”