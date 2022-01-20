Classes in section of Dauphin high school moved due to air handling unit breakdown

Undated image of the Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School. (Source: Mountain View School Division/mvsd.ca) Undated image of the Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School. (Source: Mountain View School Division/mvsd.ca)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island