Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas

The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.

This clean-up is taking place at the Main Street buildings that went up in flames in a February fire. The three businesses are Surplus Direct, Lord Selkirk Furniture and Top Pro Roofing.

Due to the damage sustained in the fire, crews demolished the buildings and fenced in the rubble pile.

According to a statement from the province, there was concern about asbestos in the rubble due to the age of the buildings, so Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) issued stop-work orders to each employer. It notes that these stop-work orders were issued to ensure the owners had an asbestos control plan in place.

“When disturbed, asbestos dust can pose a health risk, so it is important to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to prevent asbestos from becoming airborne,” the statement said.

Two of these stop-work orders have been lifted and work has begun to remove the debris.

The province confirmed that asbestos was detected at the 843 Main St. site. The City of Winnipeg has made plans for a contractor to demolish some of the remaining walls at 843 Main, ensuring appropriate measures are in place in terms of asbestos exposure.

“The province takes asbestos management very seriously, as asbestos-linked disease is a leading cause of occupational illness and death,” the province said.

“It is important to note that a single positive finding is sufficient to confirm the presence of asbestos.”