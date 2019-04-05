

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it has notified 75 clients after a notebook with their names and what hospital ward they received treatment in was stolen from an employee.

The WRHA said the theft took place March 7 and the notebook was in a bag that was stolen from the employee’s parked car.

The theft was reported to police and is under investigation.

The WRHA said in a statement that client and patient privacy is taken very seriously and all staff members receive related training and sign confidentiality pledges.

It also said policies are in place to prevent these kinds of incidents, and while the risk to the clients involved in the breach is considered to be low, “We feel it is our responsibility to share the information with the public.”