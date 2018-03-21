

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP officer was nearly hit by a passing vehicle after pulling over another Saturday. Police allege the man stopped in connection with the close call was wearing a biker vest from an outlaw motorcycle gang.

It happened shortly before noon in the RM of Rosser. Officers caught up with a vehicle they said came close to hitting a Mountie and made an arrest over suspected impaired driving.

Police allege the suspect, wearing a ‘Suicide Crew’ vest, “refused to provide a breath sample, uttered threats and became combative.”

Calgary resident Stephen McInnis, 46, is charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, and two counts each of uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer.

He is in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg Wednesday.