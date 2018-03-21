Featured
Close call for Mountie on Perimeter leads to arrest of alleged gang member
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 1:00PM CST
An RCMP officer was nearly hit by a passing vehicle after pulling over another Saturday. Police allege the man stopped in connection with the close call was wearing a biker vest from an outlaw motorcycle gang.
It happened shortly before noon in the RM of Rosser. Officers caught up with a vehicle they said came close to hitting a Mountie and made an arrest over suspected impaired driving.
Police allege the suspect, wearing a ‘Suicide Crew’ vest, “refused to provide a breath sample, uttered threats and became combative.”
Calgary resident Stephen McInnis, 46, is charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, and two counts each of uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer.
He is in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg Wednesday.