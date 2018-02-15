Defence lawyers for Raymond Cormier have elected not to call any evidence in the 56-year-old's second degree murder trial.

The jury has been instructed that closing arguments are set for Tuesday.

Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the August 2014 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

The Crown closed its case Wednesday following 12 days of testimony from 46 witnesses.

Among those who took the stand— Fontaine's friends and family, police officers, a toxicologist and pathologist, as well as friends of Cormier's.

On Wednesday, the Crown played audio recordings for the jury which were obtained as part of an undercover police operation known as Project Styx.

Court heard Cormier's conversations with undercover police officers and friends at his apartment were secretly recorded.

The jury heard that Cormier discussed several topics, including Tina Fontaine.