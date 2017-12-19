

CTV Winnipeg





Alleged letter bomber Guido Amsel will be back in court Tuesday morning as closing arguements will be made in his attempted-murder trial.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015. Amsel is also being tried on charges in connection with an explosion at his ex-wife’s home in 2013.

The trial began in October and has seen a number of witnesses, including police officers at the scene of the explosion, a forensic chemist specializing in explosives, and victim Maria Mitousis. The Winnipeg lawyer lost her right hand in July 2015 when a digital voice recorder detonated while she was holding it.

Amsel took the stand in his own defence last week, testifying that he has never sent an explosive to anybody. The 51-year-old told court that he doesn't have any knowledge in building explosives and that he did not send a pouch, note, or voice recorder to Mitousis in July 2015.