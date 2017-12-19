

CTV Winnipeg





Closing Arguments are underway in the trial of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Amsel is facing multiple counts of attempted murder and explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law firms in July 2015. One of the bombs detonated, seriously injuring lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Defence counsel Saheel Zaman said Amsel "has maintained his not guilty plea. Our position is, he is not guilty."

He referenced Amsel's testimony, saying "if you believe the evidence of the accused, you should acquit, and our position is you should acquit."

Zaman told the court Amsel had used the courts or police to deal with matters when he had concerns. "When my client was not satisfied...not only did he use police, he used his superior when he had an axe to grind."

The defense’s closing arguments are still underway. Later today the Crown is expected to offer its closing arguments.