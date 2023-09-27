Closing arguments underway in trial of jail guard charged in Manitoba inmate’s death

‘I can’t breathe’ were the last words an Indigenous inmate ever said after pleading for his life during a struggle with the jail’s tactical team - these details presented in court by Crown prosecutors in their closing arguments in the trial of the jail guard charged in the death.

Robert Jeffrey Morden, a corrections officer in Manitoba, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges come in connection with the death of 45-year-old William Ahmo, an Indigenous inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre, who died days after a stand-off with the jail’s guards.

In his closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Jason Nicol, who was brought in from Ontario for this trial, said this is not a complicated case.

“No one is suggesting that the accused intended for this to happen, but these are criminal negligence offences and so his intent and motive are not relevant factors in this trial,” Nicol told the court.

The court heard Ahmo had been involved in an hours-long stand-off at the jail on Feb. 7, 2021.

Nicol said Ahmo was very aggressive and belligerent, but did not hurt anyone inside the range. However, Nicol said the Crown does not take issue with the fact that the Corrections Emergency Response Unit (CERU) - a tactical team led by the accused - was called in to handle the situation.

Video evidence played in court shows the tactical team armed with batons bring Ahmo to the ground, shackled his arms and legs, and drag him from the jail range.

During the struggle, the court heard Morden ordered Ahmo be put into a restraint chair two separate times - which Nicol argued should never have been used in the first place.

He told the court a 2019 Use of Force policy does not justify the use of the restraint chair, and said by the time Ahmo was brought into the range, he was no longer an immediate threat.

“Morden alone is responsible for CERU’s use of the restraint chair,” Nicol said. “The restraint chair was unnecessary, unauthorized and dangerous in this particular situation.”

Court heard Ahmo was removed from the restraint chair and placed on the ground. Nicol said during the entire encounter, Ahmo told the guards he couldn’t breathe 27 times.

Nicol told the court Ahmo was pleading for his life.

“What is Mr. Morden’s response? He screams at him to be quiet, tells him if you are talking, you can breathe, asks him if he wants help,” Nicol said.

“Those actions by Mr. Morden in my respectful submission were callous, utterly inadequate, and doomed William Ahmo.”

Nicol told the court the last words Ahmo said in his entire life were, “I can’t breathe.”

Nicol argued the offence of criminal negligence causing death occurred when Morden ordered Ahmo be put back in the restraint chair for the second time.

“In my respectful submission, after all those events, after all that evidence, placing Mr. Ahmo into the restraint chair in that condition was not only completely useless from a practical point of view, it showed a wanton and reckless disregard for his life,” Nicol said.

Morden’s defence lawyer Richard Wolson is expected to present his closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.