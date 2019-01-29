Featured
Closures and cancellations continue as cold weather remains
A prolonged stretch of cold weather is expected in Manitoba. (File image)
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 5:13AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 4:18AM CST
A prolonged stretch of cold weather is expected across Manitoba, causing closures and cancellations.
The following is a list of school, bus and street closures for Jan. 31, which will continue to be updated throughout the day:
On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that several school divisions in Winnipeg had cancelled buses for the Thursday, Jan. 31 run, including:
- Winnipeg School Division
- Pembina Trails School Division
- Seven Oaks School Division
- River East-Transcona School Division
- Louis Riel School Division
- St. James-Assiniboia School Division
- Franco-Manitoban School Division (DSFM)