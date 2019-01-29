

CTV Winnipeg





A prolonged stretch of cold weather is expected across Manitoba, causing closures and cancellations.

The following is a list of school, bus and street closures for Jan. 31, which will continue to be updated throughout the day:

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that several school divisions in Winnipeg had cancelled buses for the Thursday, Jan. 31 run, including:

- Winnipeg School Division

- Pembina Trails School Division

- Seven Oaks School Division

- River East-Transcona School Division

- Louis Riel School Division

- St. James-Assiniboia School Division

- Franco-Manitoban School Division (DSFM)