WINNIPEG -- A fire at a Winnipeg home on Wednesday afternoon started in the clothes dryer.

Around 3:40 p.m., fire crews went to a bungalow in the 700 block of Redwood Avenue, where they found smoke in the house. Firefighters attacked the flames from inside the home and extinguished them quickly.

Everyone inside the house got out before crews arrived and no one was hurt.

There are no damage estimates at this time, but the City of Winnipeg said a clothes dryer seems to be where the fire started.

To reduce the risk of these types of fires, Winnipeggers should have their dryers installed and serviced by a professional; they shouldn’t use the dryer without a lint filter, which needs to be cleaned after each load of laundry; and they should check the venting system to make sure there’s no lint buildup or damage.

Residents should also make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running, and should never leave the dryer on when they aren’t at home.