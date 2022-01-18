Clydesdale horse at Assiniboine Park Zoo dies from colon condition
Staff at the Assiniboine Park Zoo are mourning the death of Victor, a Clydesdale horse who lived at the facility since 2019.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the zoo said Victor, who lived at the McFeetors Heavy Horse Centre, died from a large colon volvulus, which is when the colon twists around the tissue that holds it in place.
Assiniboine Park Zoo described it as a “life-threatening type of abdominal condition that occurs suddenly at a low rate in horses,” noting there is no known definitive root cause for colon volvulus.
Source: Facebook/Assiniboine Park and Zoo
The zoo noted that Victor was a favourite of many of its visitors as he was the only Clydesdale in the heavy horse herd.
“He thrived in his working role providing wagon rides for Zoo visitors alongside one of his Percheron companions,” the Facebook post said.
“Victor was loved by the animal care team and veterinary professionals that worked with him and will be greatly missed.”
