Tired of walking in a circle, Rick Arthur says it's time to tear down the walls at Portage and Main.

"You have to walk this way and that way just to get across Portage and Main. It's a hindrance to pedestrians,” said Arthur.

Cyclist Rich Schnapps agrees.

"It's hard to get around here, especially on your bike,” said Schnapps.

Both will have their chance to weigh in this fall. Two weeks ago city council voted to put a referendum question on the election ballot: Yes or No to opening Portage and Main to pedestrians.

Now a yes coalition has taken shape.

"To be honest I think it's a little crazy that we're doing a referendum on such a small infrastructure project," said coalition spokesperson Adam Dooley.

The group is made up of area businesses, marketing experts, graphic designers, architects and disability advocates.

Dooley, who runs a public relations firm, says the goal of the coalition is to weed out misinformation about safety and costs. A GoFundMe campaign is underway to pay for the initiative which will include lawn signs.

"The very fact that we have a plebiscite to fight has energized the yes side, I've heard from so many people on social media over the last two weeks that said we have to get behind this," said Dooley.

Pollster Mary Agnes Welch says the referendum could fire up the yes side. But she says it may also have the opposite impact.

"It could also force the people who don't care one way or another to pick a side and I think if Winnipeggers were forced to choose, some of our data suggests they might choose to keep it closed," said Welch.

It appears the coalition won't be able to sway courier Henry Richard, who drives through the area daily.

"Most of the time it's hectic if they ever opened it up, it's just plain stupid," said Richard.

As for Schnapps, he knows he’ll vote to get rid of the 40-year-old barricades.

“Cause we're a growing city. Out with the old, in with the new,” said Schnapps.