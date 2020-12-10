WINNIPEG -- Two men and one woman from Thompson have been charged with drug trafficking following an investigation by Thompson RCMP.

Officers from Thompson, assisted by the North District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team, executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence on Fox Bay in Thompson. During the search, officers found 76 grams of cocaine, illicit pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 51 and 18, along with a 21-year-old woman, were arrested. The three will appear in court on Jan. 22, 2021, on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.