RCMP in Thompson said a trio of raids on Friday June 1 led officers to seize more than 150 grams of cocaine and large sums of cash, along with other drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.

During the first raid on Beaver Crescent, police armed with a warrant arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from Thompson and seized 57 grams of cocaine, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

After that, police used warrants to search two apartments on Carlton Place, seizing 95 grams of coke, 84 grams of pot, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, as well as weapons including brass knuckles, a baton, a stun gun and knives. The Mounties said three more people were arrested: men aged 31 and 18, and a 16-year-old girl.

Police said all but the 31-year-old man was released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

All five suspects are facing charges for drug trafficking, possession and other charges.

The investigation continues.