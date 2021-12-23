Cocaine, methamphetamine seized from Collegiate Street home: Winnipeg police

Three people have been arrested after Winnipeg police seized cocaine, methamphetamine and ammunition from a home in the King Edward neighbourhood.

The Guns and Gangs Unit, along with the tactical support team, executed a search warrant Wednesday night at a home in the 300 block of Collegiate Street.

Police said several people were taken into custody, including a man and woman who initially refused to leave the home, but later surrendered to police, and a woman found inside the house.

Police said multiple items were seized from inside the home, including 51 grams of cocaine, five grams of methamphetamine, score sheets, a digital scale, 40 shotgun shells and nine 7.62x39mm cartridges.

Trevor Courtney Roesler, 36, and Laura Jeanne Powell, 26, both of Winnipeg, have been charged by police in connection with the incident. Roesler has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of ammunition, while Powell has been charged with drug trafficking.

The two have been detained in custody.

A third person, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg, is facing a drug possession charge, along with one charge of failure to comply. He was released on an appearance notice.

None of the charges against the three have been proven in court.