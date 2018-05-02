Featured
Cocaine on a flight from Winnipeg seized at Poplar River Airport
Police seized two packages containing a total of 46 grams of cocaine. (Source: RCMP Manitoba)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 2:04PM CST
Packages containing cocaine on a flight from Winnipeg to Poplar River have been seized by RCMP.
Police said on April 26 officers went to the Poplar River Airport to meet a flight coming in from Winnipeg. Police had been investigating drugs coming into the community, and that investigation led them to a woman who was flying into the community.
Officers met a woman at the baggage claim area, where police said she admitted to having illegal drugs on her. She was placed under arrested. Police seized two packages containing a total of 46 grams of cocaine.
Kayla Berens, 29, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.