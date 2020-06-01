WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP seized 33 grams of cocaine, as well as cannabis and hydromorphone during an arrest in Selkirk, Man.

Mounties arrested the suspect on May 28 at around 3 p.m. on Morris Avenue. Police said the man was searched and found to be possession of 33 grams of cocaine, along with cannabis, hydromorphone, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Chad Langlois, from Selkirk, has been charged with several drug-related offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

The RCMP’s East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) -- a unit that conducts intelligence-based investigations involving drugs, property crime, and serious, prolific offenders – assisted in the arrest.