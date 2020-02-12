WINNIPEG -- Blowing snow and cold temperatures are hampering travel on highways in southern Manitoba Wednesday morning.

Several highways, including the Trans-Canada and Hwy. 75 were closed overnight, although Manitoba Highways and Infrastructure said all have reopened as of 8:45 am.

Some school divisions are also affected by the weather and road conditions:

Garden Valley School Division : No classes;

: No classes; Louis Riel School Division: Buses delayed;

Buses delayed; Portage la Prairie School Division : No buses, Oakville and Hutterian schools closed;

: No buses, Oakville and Hutterian schools closed; P rairie Rose School Division: No classes or buses, staff to report when safe;

No classes or buses, staff to report when safe; Sergeant Tommy Prince School: Closed, staff to report;

Closed, staff to report; Turtle Mountain School Division: No classes for Minto, Wellwood or Can-Am Colony, no buses to Ninette or Dunrea. All other bus routes are running and will be at the discretion of bus drivers, as per division policy. Killarney, Boissevain, Mayfair, and Holmfield Schools are open.

Cold temperatures are expected to persist across southern Manitoba Wednesday with gusty winds making for windchill values in the -44 range in the morning and -33 by afternoon.