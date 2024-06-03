Colleen Bready's forecast: A brief reprieve from the storms

After severe thunderstorms and strong winds Sunday in Winnipeg and across much of southern Manitoba, conditions Monday are much calmer.

Still, another round of rain and potential thunderstorms are just around the corner, so today’s reprieve will be a brief one.

As for today, southern Manitoba will enjoy either sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud, lighter winds and afternoon high temperatures in the low 20s.

Many areas in the north, stretching from Flin Flon and The Pas to Island Lake, will see a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching the upper teens.

By contrast, Churchill will be cloudy, foggy and cool with a high only expected to reach around 3°C. Rain is quite possible there this afternoon, too.

A low-pressure system over southern Alberta today will head east over the next several hours. It will bring the first of the rain to the southwest up to The Pas late tonight and overnight.

With the risk of overnight thunderstorms, those areas should be prepared for the possibility of a very early wake-up call.

Showers and thunderstorms could produce 10 to 30 mm in the southwest tonight.

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are likely to spread into Winnipeg and the southeast by Tuesday morning, ending late in the day.

Another 10 to 30 mm of rain is possible as they move across Manitoba tomorrow.

The rain moves into northern regions by Wednesday, with showers continuing in parts of the south.