Colleen Bready's Forecast: A calm arriving in Manitoba

Thursday is a calmer day after yesterday’s stormy conditions in parts of Manitoba.

The cold front that brought blowing snow and strong winds to the Red River Valley and snow squalls to the Interlake has now moved on.

Today, the skies will be cloudy across southern regions, including Winnipeg and Brandon, with the chance of a dusting of a few flurries and daytime highs between -10 C and -12 C.

Winds are also considerably lighter than yesterday and are now coming from the south.

A disturbance crossing northern Manitoba will bring intermittent light snow to most regions this afternoon and this evening.

Over in northwestern Ontario, flurries in the region will end this afternoon before the snow arrives tonight from northern Manitoba.

Back in the south, temperatures will rise a few degrees overnight.

After the southwest has already endured some of the coldest temperatures in Manitoba over the last several days, at times, the region will enjoy a mild Friday with daytime highs just below freezing. Not too much in the way of sunshine, though.

Winnipeg and the southeast will also be cloudy tomorrow with temperatures rising to around -7 C, the normal daytime high for this time of year for the city.

By Saturday, we’ll ditch the minus sign with temperatures expected to soar well above normal and above freezing.

Sunday will bring the next potentially significant round of snowfall to the south, including Winnipeg.