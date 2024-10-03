Colleen Bready's forecast: A crisp fall day ahead

That fall feel is certainly in the air Thursday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

The sun is shining, but temperatures this afternoon will remain below normal, just barely cracking double-digit highs.

Winds today will be strong and gusting from the west.

Cooler air north of the province will continue to flood into northern Manitoba today. Afternoon temperatures will climb above freezing, but only by a few degrees.

Areas furthest north will see scattered flurries while regions to the south will receive scattered showers and flurries.

Ahead tonight, temperatures will fall across most of the province, including Winnipeg, to the freezing mark or colder, so widespread frost is likely. Don’t forget to bring your plants inside.

Sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud will return to most of the province on Friday.

Temperatures in the south will start to warm up again into the mid-teens tomorrow, too.

Meanwhile, an Alberta clipper will form on Friday that will move quickly east.

It will bring precipitation to Manitoba by Saturday. Showers during the day in Winnipeg will turn to rain by the evening.

There is also the possibility that potentially damaging, severe winds will return to Manitoba this weekend.