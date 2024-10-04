Colleen Bready's Forecast: A frosty morning

Well, that was quite the chilly start to the day.

Until this morning, the last time temperatures dipped below freezing in Winnipeg was in mid-May.

At 7 a.m. today the temperature at the airport was -3 C.

Fast forward a few hours and conditions have changed considerably.

A ridge of high pressure will see daytime highs across the south warm up into the upper teens this afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures are much lower in the northern half of the province as cool air continues to move in from the arctic.

Most regions will only reach single-digit highs today.

Meanwhile, the action is out west. An upper low moving on the B.C. coast will trigger an Alberta clipper to form this afternoon. It will move quickly across Saskatchewan and into Manitoba.

At this point, rainfall will be most substantial in central and northern Manitoba with 10-20 mm of precipitation by Sunday. Mixed precipitation is possible in more northern areas.

Showers are expected in the south on Saturday.

The clipper is also expected to whip up strong to severe winds in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says wind gusts could potentially exceed 100 km/h in a corridor from Regina to Estavan. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible from Moose Jaw to Brandon.

Ahead next week in Winnipeg, look for sunshine most days with temperatures climbing back into the low 20s by mid-week.