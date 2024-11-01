Colleen Bready's forecast: A mild start to November

The month of November starts off on the mild side in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba on Friday.

Temperatures are a few degrees above normal for early November, with daytime highs this afternoon in most areas reaching 7 C or 8 C, including Winnipeg.

The sun will shine first in the southwest before showing up later in the day in the southeast.

Friday afternoon’s conditions are pleasant in northwestern Ontario with a mix of sun and cloud and seasonal highs of 3 C and 4 C around the region.

Northern Manitoba has more of a mix of conditions and temperatures today.

Flin Flon and The Pas will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures well above seasonal.

Other areas, including Tadoule Lake and Churchill, could well see flurries or light snow start late this afternoon.

The first weekend of November will be split in two for Winnipeg and the south.

We’ll be basking in sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday before Sunday turns soggy with showers and light rain courtesy of an approaching low pressure trough.

Daytime highs throughout the weekend will reach the upper single digits, easily surpassing Winnipeg’s normal early November high temperature of 3 C.