Colleen Bready's forecast: A sunny, warm Wednesday ahead

Now, this is more like it!

High pressure at upper and surface levels is keeping the clouds away, letting the sun shine across most of Manitoba on Wednesday.

Daytime highs for southern regions and most in the north should reach the low 20s this afternoon.

Winds will be a factor today, though. Strong sustained and gusting winds from the south will be felt across the south and northwest Wednesday afternoon and tonight.

More unstable conditions to the west in Saskatchewan today will head east into Manitoba in the coming hours.

Overnight showers are likely around Dauphin and Swan River. The possibility of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, either.

There is a good chance of showers spreading south to Brandon and north to The Pas tomorrow morning. There is also the risk of thunderstorms in those areas.

Rain showers that develop could move east into Winnipeg and the Red River Valley in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Friday, the last day of May and meteorological spring.