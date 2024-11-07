Colleen Bready’s forecast: An unseasonably warm November day

You couldn’t be blamed for double checking the calendar to see if it really is November in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Temperatures are once again soaring on Thursday thanks to a low passing in the north.

The south is in the low’s warm sector - that sweet spot between the leading warm front and trailing cold front.

That means southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will enjoy sunshine today in strong and gusting southwest winds.

Many areas in southern Manitoba will reach double-digit high temperatures.

Dauphin and Swan River could sail into the mid-teens. Brandon won’t be far behind with a forecast high of 12 C.

Winnipeg and the southeast will see temperatures rise to around 10 C or 11 C this afternoon.

For comparison, Winnipeg didn’t have any double-digit daytime highs last November.

It was a different story in 2022, at least to start. Temperatures the first two days of the month sailed well into that territory, peaking at a balmy 18.4 C on November 2.

As for today’s low pressure system, it will spread snow and rain across northern Manitoba. Precipitation will end the northwest this afternoon and continue in the northeast as snow tonight.

It will also tap into the warmer air from the south, so snowfall amounts will be low and temperatures will be well above seasonal today, too.

Back in Winnipeg, warm weather will continue through Sunday.

Overall, conditions still look good for Saturday’s western final matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium.

At this point, look for a mix of sun and cloud and high of 12 C. The sun will have set by kickoff at 5:30 p.m., so still plan to dress warmly. Showers can’t entirely be ruled out at night, but the chance is quite low.