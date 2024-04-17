Colleen Bready's Forecast: Colorado low moving through Manitoba

Round one of rain and snow courtesy of a slow-moving Colorado low is pushing through southern Manitoba Wednesday.

Winnipeg gets a break this afternoon after rain and snow drenched the city overnight and this morning.

Further north, Environment and Climate Change Canada has expanded snowfall warnings to many regions in the northwest, north-central and central parts of the province.

Another 15-30 cm of snow could fall there, mostly today. But since this low pressure system is taking its time, snow is expected to continue in those areas on Thursday and Friday.

Back in Winnipeg and surrounding regions, round two could start as early as overnight with rain and snow that will continue on Thursday. Light snow is still possible in the city on Friday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in time for the weekend.