Colleen Bready's Forecast: Cool start to week

After a sunny Sunday, the rest of the week gets off to a cloudy and windy start on Monday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

The good news, though, is that the rest of the week will be much sunnier and warmer than today.

But for now, a low over Saskatchewan is helping to bring scattered showers across southwestern Manitoba early this afternoon.

The chance is low showers will reach Winnipeg, but they can’t entirely be ruled out either.

Winds this afternoon will be strong and gusting from the south in Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, but lighter across the rest of the south.

Temperatures across most of the province, north and south, will reach the upper teens this afternoon.

Sky conditions, though, are more mixed across the north.

The northwest has the best shot of at least some sunshine. Central areas including Norway House and Thompson will be cloudy while Churchill has the greatest chance of afternoon showers in the northeast with a chilly high of 8°C.

Ahead tonight, look for the sky to clear out late across the south with lows dropping into the single digits.

The rest of the week looks very nice in Winnipeg. Sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud with very warm late September daytime highs in the low, even mid-20s are expected starting tomorrow through the weekend.