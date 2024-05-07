WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: Don't forget your umbrella

    Tuesday is an umbrella kind of day in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba. But you had better hold on to it tightly; east winds are also very strong and gusty today.

    The Brandon area could see 5-10 mm of rainfall this afternoon. Even more is expected in the southwest corner around Melita. Lesser amounts should fall in Winnipeg.

    There is also a good chance that rain showers will stretch into northwestern Ontario briefly by late this afternoon or early this evening.

    The rain should come to an end this evening in Winnipeg. Areas south of the city and in the southwest should expect it to end later tonight.

    Many areas in northern Manitoba will enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud today, but east and northeast winds are strong and gusty this afternoon, too.

    A string of sunny days returns to Winnipeg starting Wednesday. 

    

