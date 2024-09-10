Colleen Bready's forecast: Heat wave to continue in southern Manitoba

After record breaking heat in parts of southern Manitoba on Monday, today will be another exceptionally warm day.

Just like yesterday, most areas are forecast to reach the upper 20s or low 30s.

The fly in the ointment is a cold front crossing the province today. It is bringing wildfire smoke along with it from fires in Saskatchewan.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality alert for several regions bordering Saskatchewan from Lynn Lake to south of Dauphin where air quality is the poorest.

Smoke will move into many other areas today, too, including Winnipeg. But as fast as it will move in, it will clear out quickly behind the front after it passes by.

A few thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon in the province, too. They’re not expected to become severe.

Northern Manitoba will see temperatures in the low 20s for most regions today, although Island Lake and Gillam will be hot spots of the north with daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Cooler air in behind the cold front will bring a break from the heat on Wednesday in the south, relatively speaking.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 20s. Cooler yes, but still well above normal for this time of year.

But the summertime heat isn’t done with us just yet. Temperatures in the south rocket back up into the upper 20s and low 30s on Thursday right into early next week.