Colleen Bready's Forecast: More storms in the forecast

After excessive rain and flooding over the last two days, the last thing southeastern Manitoba needs are more rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. But those are what the region is getting today.

Thunderstorms have already crossed southern Manitoba this morning, including in Brandon before a heavy thunderstorm moved through Winnipeg late this morning.

However, areas south and southeast of Winnipeg already hit hard are particularly vulnerable today.

With anywhere from roughly 35 to 210 mm of rainfall already this week in the southeast, more is expected today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a thunderstorm outlook that puts much of southern Manitoba including Winnipeg and Brandon at risk of thunderstorms today with heavy rain and localized flooding, especially in areas already soaked in the southeast.

There is the possibility of more thunderstorms in the south this evening and again overnight.

Showers are expected to spread into central and parts of northern Manitoba this evening and overnight.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue with more rain showers possible on Thursday and Saturday in Winnipeg.