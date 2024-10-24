Colleen Bready's Forecast: Pleasant down south; cooler temperatures up north

Weather conditions on Thursday are quite pleasant for late October in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Most areas will enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and above normal daytime highs between 10 C and 13 C.

Similar conditions spill over into northwestern Ontario today, too.

Meanwhile, showers, light snow, or a mix of the two will be scattered across northern regions this afternoon.

The highest chance of showers today is in central areas, including Norway House up to Thompson. Conversely, Gillam will enjoy a sunny afternoon before snow arrives this evening.

Daytime highs across the north will climb just above the freezing mark, with the exception of regions closest to the Nunavut border, where temperatures are slightly cooler.

More widespread rain showers, light snow, and flurries are expected across the north by this evening, with overnight lows dropping below 0 C.

Sky conditions in the south will be fairly clear, especially by late this evening. Overnight lows will hover just above and below the freezing mark.

Sunshine will return to Winnipeg on Friday, throughout the weekend on Monday.

Daytime highs will climb into the low teens on Sunday and the mid-teens on Monday. For perspective, the normal daytime high for Winnipeg is currently 7 C.