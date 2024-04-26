Colleen Bready's forecast: rain coming to Manitoba

Grab your umbrella if you’re heading out on Friday afternoon in Winnipeg, Brandon and most of southern Manitoba.

A cold front from a low passing by to the north is bringing rain showers here in the south.

The cold front is expected to stall by tonight in the southeast corner of the province, so showers or drizzle should continue tonight into Saturday morning in Winnipeg and surrounding regions.

Most areas should get around 5-10 mm of rainfall today including Winnipeg.

The chance is low, but don’t be surprised if you hear the rumble of some thunder today, too.

Sky conditions are more varied today across the north, but there is the chance of either flurries or showers in several regions.

As for the weekend, once the rain showers and drizzle move off on Saturday morning in Winnipeg, we will enjoy some afternoon sunshine as high pressure moves back into the province. But strong north winds will make tomorrow a windy and cool day, too.

Sunshine continues Sunday with temperatures warming up a few degrees.