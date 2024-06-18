WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's Forecast: Showers continue Tuesday

    Share

    After heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight in Winnipeg and many other areas in southern Manitoba, more rain showers are on tap for Tuesday.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says 10-35 mm of rain fell overnight in southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan.

    A trough of low pressure will bring far less rain today and this evening since thunderstorms aren’t expected.

    Strong and gusting north winds will help keep temperatures very cool today across the south, with highs only reaching the mid-teens.

    Most of the north will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud with similar daytime highs. However, temperatures in the most northern areas including Churchill will only stay in the single digits.

    Northwestern Ontario should be prepared for heavy rain showers and thunderstorms today.

    Parts of the Fort Frances region could see as much as 75 to 125 mm of rainfall today into this evening.

    Rainfall will also be significant around Dryden.

    The good news is that a ridge of high pressure will clear the sky overnight bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures to southern Manitoba on Wednesday, the last full day of spring. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News