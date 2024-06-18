Colleen Bready's Forecast: Showers continue Tuesday

After heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight in Winnipeg and many other areas in southern Manitoba, more rain showers are on tap for Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says 10-35 mm of rain fell overnight in southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan.

A trough of low pressure will bring far less rain today and this evening since thunderstorms aren’t expected.

Strong and gusting north winds will help keep temperatures very cool today across the south, with highs only reaching the mid-teens.

Most of the north will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud with similar daytime highs. However, temperatures in the most northern areas including Churchill will only stay in the single digits.

Northwestern Ontario should be prepared for heavy rain showers and thunderstorms today.

Parts of the Fort Frances region could see as much as 75 to 125 mm of rainfall today into this evening.

Rainfall will also be significant around Dryden.

The good news is that a ridge of high pressure will clear the sky overnight bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures to southern Manitoba on Wednesday, the last full day of spring.