Colleen Bready’s forecast: Snow finally arrives in southern Manitoba

It’s finally happened.

Light snow is falling early Wednesday afternoon in parts of southern Manitoba courtesy of a low over North Dakota.

Late this morning, fog and mist turned briefly to light snow in Brandon before returning to mist.

Flakes also flew until early this afternoon in Dauphin before ending there.

As anticipated, widespread fog blanketed much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon, overnight and for much of this morning. Visibility was reduced to near-zero at times. A repeat is not expected tonight with an upper ridge of high pressure moving out of our region.

Ahead this afternoon, the south should see more of a mix of sun and cloud, leaning more toward the cloudy side, at least earlier in the afternoon.

Daytime highs will be closer to normal than they’ve been in some time, with temperatures expected to reach 3 C or 4 C.

That won’t last long, though, before temperatures swing well above normal once again. From Thursday though Sunday, forecast highs for Winnipeg range from 10 C to 12 C.

If you’re heading to the Western final game on Saturday at Princess Auto Stadium to see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the sunny forecast high is 12 C.

Kickoff isn’t until 5:30 p.m. after the sun sets, granted, but we really couldn’t ask for better conditions for the November matchup.

Across northern Manitoba this afternoon, there is a chance of flurries, light snow or freezing drizzle in most regions.

Snow ended and winds eased up by midday in Churchill, but temperatures are expected to fall this afternoon to around -12 C.