Colleen Bready's Forecast: Sunshine returns, but for how long?

After so much rain this week, sunshine is making a welcome return to southern Manitoba on Friday.

Most areas including Winnipeg will enjoy sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud with daytime highs in the low 20s this afternoon.

The rain, however, is not done with Manitoba just yet.

The centre of a low pressure system is moving toward Churchill today. The area could receive as much as 10-15 mm of rain. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late this afternoon either.

The bulk of the rain, though, will fall further west. Environment and Climate Change Canada has put the Tadoule Lake region under a rainfall warning. As much as 40-60 mm of rainfall is expected there by Saturday morning.

The reprieve from the rain won’t last long in the south. Showers will return by tonight, starting this evening in the southwest before moving into Winnipeg and the southeast late this evening and overnight.

The weekend will get off to a soggy start on Saturday morning in Winnipeg. Showers will taper off in the afternoon before some sunshine later in the day.

The second half of the weekend will be sunny in the city on Sunday.

Daytime highs on both days will reach the upper teens, right around normal for this time of year. Then look for temperatures to warm up into the low to mid-20s next week.