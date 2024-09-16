Colleen Bready's Forecast: Unsettled weather over Manitoba, Ontario

Monday’s atmospheric conditions are producing a lot of ‘ifs’ for severe weather in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

After showers and a thunderstorm in Winnipeg earlier today, there is a good chance we could see more as the afternoon and night progresses.

As of early this afternoon, the tornado watch issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for parts of northwestern Ontario, including the Kenora, Sioux Narrows and Fort Frances regions, remains in effect.

Severe thunderstorms are moving through northwestern Ontario this afternoon. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect and changing locations as the storms move through them.

Whether a tornado watch is in effect or not, severe thunderstorms always have the potential to produce tornadoes.

In Manitoba, the greatest threat for thunderstorms to become severe is in the southeast, including Winnipeg.

ECCC issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the southeast early this afternoon, cautioning that a tornado is possible. Winnipeg was not placed under the watch, but areas under watches or warnings could change throughout today or tonight.

Should thunderstorms develop, they could move slowly with the potential for flooding rains.

Thunderstorms are also possible in the southwest today and tonight, although the risk they could become severe is lower.

Northern Manitoba gets a pass with sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud today in several areas.

Sunshine returns to Winnipeg on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is the possibility of rain showers returning on Thursday.

Throughout the week, temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year.