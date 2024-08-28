Colleen Bready's forecast: Warmer temperatures spreading across Manitoba

It is a warm and windy Wednesday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

After a couple of cooler days, warmer temperatures this afternoon across the south will reach the mid-20s. Humidex values will make it feel like upper 20s in the southwest and low 30s in the southeast.

This is all ahead of an approaching low pressure system that could produce severe weather today and tonight.

Rain showers are expected as early as late this afternoon in Brandon and the southwest with the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Over the next few hours, rain showers will spread east, first to Portage la Prairie, Winkler and Morden by this evening, Winnipeg by late tonight and overnight for areas further east.

The greatest potential for severe thunderstorms overnight is in the Red River Valley and the southeast corner of the province.

Any thunderstorms that do develop are expected to move slowly, so the main threats are heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Showers should end before morning in the southwest before wrapping up around midday on Thursday in Winnipeg.

The system could clip The Pas with showers overnight before spreading across the north on Thursday into Norway House, Thompson, Gillam and Island Lake.

The rain will also spread east, moving into Kenora and northwestern Ontario overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Once the showers clear out, sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud returns to Winnipeg on Friday through the Labour Day long weekend.