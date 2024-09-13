Colleen Bready's Forecast: Wind and showers ahead

Be prepared for a blustery Friday afternoon and night ahead for much of Manitoba.

A low pressure system centered over Saskatchewan is sending showers over to our side of the provincial border today.

With the exception of Gillam and Island Lake, there is a chance that most areas in the province, including Winnipeg, will see showers this afternoon. There is also the risk of thunderstorms.

The leading warm front associated with the low will move into northern Manitoba today while the trailing cold front will push across the south.

That said, the south remains, for now, in the warm sector – the area between the warm and cold fronts.

Strong south winds in the warm sector will help keep temperatures well above normal in the south today, with daytime highs expected to reach the mid to upper-20s.

Southern areas in the north will reach the low 20s while areas furthest north in the province will see highs in the teens.

Any showers that develop in the southwest will end this afternoon. At the same time, they are expected to continue into this evening in Winnipeg and the southeast.

Wildfire smoke is not much of a concern today in Manitoba. But it will likely return as the low moves further north.

Meanwhile, northwestern Ontario will be sunny and windy today.

Winnipeg will be sunny and warm throughout the weekend. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 20s.

Look for unseasonably warm temperatures to continue well into next week.