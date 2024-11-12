Colleen Bready's forecast: Windy conditions continue

So, is it windy enough for you?

Strong and gusting south winds will continue throughout Tuesday evening before diminishing significantly overnight in Winnipeg and the Red River Valley.

Two culprits working in tandem are responsible for today’s blustery conditions.

A low pressure system crossing the northern prairies and a departing area of high pressure are producing a strong pressure gradient.

You can think of it as air over Winnipeg and the south essentially being squeezed between the two to produce very strong south winds.

As the low in the north continues to push east, snow will come to and end from west to east from Brochet through Tadoule Lake and Churchill over the course of this evening and late tonight.

Meanwhile, just as winds ease up overnight, there is the possibility that showers could cross southern Manitoba, including through Brandon and Winnipeg.

Flurries could wrap in with possible overnight showers around Dauphin, with lows in the area expected to dip just below freezing.

Showers are also possible on Wednesday morning in the south before some clearing in the afternoon.

Daytime highs and overnight lows will continue to remain well above normal for this time of year.